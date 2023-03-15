Feb. 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first over-the-counter at-home diagnostic test that can differentiate and detect influenza A and B, commonly known as the flu, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test is a single-use at-home test kit that provides results from self-collected nasal swab samples in roughly 30 minutes.
The test can be purchased without a prescription and performed at home using nasal swab samples self-collected by individuals ages 14 years or older or collected by an adult for individuals 2 years of age or older.