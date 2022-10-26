Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, filed complaints for permanent injunctions in federal district courts against six e-cigarette manufacturers. These cases represent the first time the FDA has initiated injunction proceedings to enforce the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act’s premarket review requirements for new tobacco products.
Each of the defendants failed to submit premarket applications for their e-cigarettes and have continued to illegally manufacture, sell and distribute their products, despite previous warning from the FDA that they were in violation of the law.
“Today’s enforcement actions represent a significant step for the FDA in preventing tobacco product manufacturers from violating the law,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “We will not stand by as manufacturers repeatedly break the law, especially after being afforded multiple opportunities to comply.”
The defendants are Morin Enterprises Inc., doing business as E-Cig Crib in the District of Minnesota; Soul Vapor LLC in the Southern District of West Virginia; Super Vape’z LLC in the Western District of Washington; Vapor Craft LLC in the Middle District of Georgia; Lucky’s Convenience & Tobacco LLC, doing business as Lucky’s Vape & Smoke Shop in the District of Kansas; and Seditious Vapours LLC, doing business as Butt Out in the District of Arizona.
The FDA had previously warned each of the defendant companies that they were in violation.
According to FDA data released Oct. 6, U.S. youth use of e-cigarettes remains high, with 2.5 million (9.4%) of the nation’s middle and high school students reporting current e-cigarette use. The findings were published in Morbidity & Mortality Weekly Report. The 2022 study, which was conducted January-May 2022 using an online survey, shows that about 1 in 10 U.S. middle (3.3%) and high (14.1%) school students reported e-cigarette use in the previous 30 days. Nearly 85% of e-cigarette users reported using flavored e-cigarettes, and more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) reported daily use of an e-cigarette.
The FDA provides the names of authorized e-cigarettes at https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/market-and-distribute-tobacco-product/tobacco-products-marketing-orders.