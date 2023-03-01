Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has filed civil money penalty (CMP) complaints against four tobacco product manufacturers for manufacturing and selling e-liquids without marketing authorization. This is the first time the FDA has filed CMP complaints against tobacco product manufacturers to enforce the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act’s premarket review requirements for new tobacco products.
It is illegal to manufacture, sell or distribute e-liquids that the FDA has not authorized. The FDA previously warned each of the companies that they were in violation of the FDA’s premarket requirements for tobacco products. Despite the agency’s warning, these companies continue to make and sell their unauthorized e-liquids to consumers.
“Holding manufacturers accountable for making or selling illegal tobacco products is a top priority for the FDA,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.
As of Feb. 21, the FDA has filed CMP complaints against these four manufacturers: BAM Group LLC doing business as VapEscape; Great American Vapes LLC doing business as Great American Vapes; The Vapor Corner Inc. doing business as Vapor Corner Inc., The Vapor Corner, and Vapor Corner; and 13 Vapor Co. LLC doing business as 13 Vapor.
“These latest enforcement activities are part of a comprehensive approach to actively identify violations and to deter illegal conduct,” said King. “These actions should be a wakeup call that all tobacco product manufacturers – big or small – are required to obey the law.”
Manufacturers must submit a marketing application to the FDA and receive authorization to legally sell a new tobacco product in the United States. The FDA encourages manufacturers to learn more about the three pathways to submit an application for new tobacco products.