Feb. 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement that, based on recent data, it was revising its authorization for certain monoclonal antibody treatments for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“In light of the most recent information and data available, today, the FDA revised the authorizations for two monoclonal antibody treatments – bamlanivimab and etesevimab (administered together) and REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) – to limit their use to only when the patient is likely to have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to these treatments,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in the Feb. 24 statement.
“Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency throughout the United States, these treatments are not authorized for use in any U.S. states, territories and jurisdictions at this time,” she said, adding that it is possible that use of these treatments may be authorized in the future in certain geographic regions, there is a variant that is susceptible to these treatments.
According to the FDA, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses, like SARS-CoV-2. Like other infectious organisms, SARS-CoV-2 can mutate over time, resulting in certain treatments not working against certain variants.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicates the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to account for more than 99% of cases in the U.S. as of Jan. 15.
“Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, from specific treatment agents that are not expected to provide benefit to patients who have been infected with or exposed to the omicron variant,” Cavazzoni said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has promoted monoclonal antibody treatments in press conferences across the state in recent months, responded the same day with a news release. It demands the Biden Administration reverse the decision “to revoke emergency use authorization (EUA) for Regeneron and Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody treatments.”
“Importantly, there are several other therapies – Paxlovid, sotrovimab, Veklury (remdesivir), and molnupiravir – that are expected to work against the omicron variant, and that are authorized or approved to treat patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death,” Cavazzoni said.