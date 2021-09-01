A recent top news item was the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Known as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it “will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals,” according to the CDC.
Since Dec. 11, 2020, this vaccine has been available under EUA for people age 16 and older, and the authorization was expanded in May to include ages 12–15.
“EUAs can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing or treating a disease, provided that the FDA determines that the known and potential benefits of a product, when used to prevent, diagnose, or treat the disease, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product,” the CDC states. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/3znLac9.
For information on where you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://bit.ly/3zF9ndW.