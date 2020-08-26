Responding to reopening questions from school district superintendents, the Florida Department of Education created a 12-page document with, among other information, lessons learned and solutions discussion from first week of opening schools.
The report also provides guidance, such as, “Parents must check their children each morning for illness, and if there are any signs or symptoms keep them home. The same goes for staff.” And it contains a FDOE Symptomatic Decision Tree, which outlines who should be sent home and for how long, based on symptoms.
Visit http://www.fldoe.org/core/fileparse.php/19861/urlt/doesuperintendents081820.pdf.