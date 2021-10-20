The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Five is seeking public input, in person or virtually, regarding its Tentative Work Program, through Oct. 29.
The Five-Year Work Program is FDOT’s plan for transportation system improvements programmed during the next five years within Lake, Sumter, Brevard, Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties planned by FDOT and the Florida Turnpike Enterprise. The program includes planning activities, preliminary engineering, right-of-way acquisition, construction and public transportation projects.
The tentative program includes projects programmed July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027. After the public comment period ends, the Tentative Work Program will be reviewed by the Florida Legislature and state governor, and it is then adopted by the State Secretary of Transportation on July 1, 2022.
The week-long virtual public hearing is Oct. 25–29.
“This on-line hearing will be open and available 24 hours a day for citizens to view and comment on projects represented within the Work Program. You may also schedule time to call or speak one-on-one with a department representative to discuss the Work Program or meet your FDOT Liaison at your local MPO/TPO office,” according to a recent FDOT news release.
Email d5-wpph@dot.state.fl.us or visit www.fdot.gov/topics/fdot-work-program/district-5-wp-public-hearings for more information.
A public hearing open house will be Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at 719 South Woodland Boulevard, in DeLand.