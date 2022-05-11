May 12, the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting regarding plans for two projects on State Road 19 from north of Stevens Avenue to County Road 452 in Eustis. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Dr.
The meeting is being held to present information and receive community feedback.
In addition to attending in person, the community can participate via phone or virtually. All participants, regardless of which platform they choose, will participate in the same live meeting, according to FDOT.
Phone option (listen only): Participants may join the meeting by dialing 877-568-4108 and entering the passcode 846-188-418 when prompted.
Virtual option: Join the Virtual Public Meeting (VPM) from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Advance registration is required. Visit https://fdot.cc/State_Road_19_Eustis.
All meeting materials, including the presentation, are available on the project websites at www.cflroads.com/project/445297-1 and www.cflroads.com/project/445686-1 prior to the meeting.
In addition, FDOT is sending notices to nearby property owners, business owners, interested persons, and organizations to provide the opportunity to offer comments and express their views regarding this project and the proposed improvements.