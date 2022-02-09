Technical training and certification can lead to a wide variety of careers, and in recognition of the importance of diverse programs providing just that, February has been designated as Career and Technical Education Month across the nation.
In Florida, there are currently more than 772,000 K-12 CTE students, more than 338,000 postsecondary CTE students, and 15,000 registered apprentices engaged in workforce education, according to a recent Sumter County School District news release.
Without earning traditional four-year degrees, CTE students can pursue careers in fields ranging from agriculture, A/V technology and natural resources, to early childhood education, human services, business management and hospitality and tourism. Program completion can be done within months, rather than years.
