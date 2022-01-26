In its African American History Month Reading Challenge, the Tavares Public Library encourages both adults and youngsters to read books by African American authors throughout the month of February.
Participants in the challenge will submit a Reading Challenge Form for each book read and be entered in a raffle for a prize.
To obtain a Reading Challenge Form, visit the library or call 352-742-6204. Books and Reading Challenge Forms are available to be picked up in-person or curbside.
Suggested reading lists can be found at bit.ly/3p9uYbQ for the list for adults and bit.ly/3yLYI1r for children and teens.