Since 2018, Lake County Schools has partnered with the Lake Square Mall to present the “Festival of Trees,” a beautiful holiday display of trees decorated with ornaments made by our students.
The trees are part of a silent auction, and the public is invited to visit the mall and bid. The trees and ornaments go to the highest bidders, and all proceeds from the auction are used to support the art programs in our schools.
We know that art instruction helps children develop motor skills, language skills and social skills. It boosts critical thinking, helps learners develop the ability to solve problems creatively, and when arts instruction is integrated with other disciplines it can reach students who might not otherwise be engaged in classwork.
I’m proud to say that we have arts programs available to students across our district in every school, and your support of the Festival of Trees will help us enhance those programs through grants that will be made available through the Education Foundation of Lake County.
This year, we have 31 trees on display with a variety of themes including sunflowers, winter wonderland and candyland… all of which showcase the artistic talent of our students. The bidding started at “Light Up the Square,” the annual tree lighting ceremony at the mall. But it’s not too late to place a bid! Do it in person at Lake Square Mall or online at https://www.lakesquaremall.com/events/.
You have until Thursday, Dec. 1.
Make the Festival of Trees a part of your family tradition. It’s a great way to kick off your holiday season and support arts programs in our schools.
