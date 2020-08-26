At its Aug. 14 meeting, the Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of directors voted to allow member schools to begin fall sports as soon as Aug. 24.
After lengthy discussion, the board approved an option that also allows schools to opt out of the State Series by Sept. 18 with the ability to form their own regional schedule, with FHSAA approval. Eleven of the 16 board members voted for the option.
Before the vote, FHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee member Dr. Jennifer Roth Maynard presented regional COVID-19 data and answered questions.
“We are improving in certain areas. And we are getting worse in certain areas,” she said. “My fear, from a medical perspective, is until this virus is given the respect that it deserves to quiet down, we are, by introducing sports, just adding fuel to the fire. The SMAC does not recommend starting any sport in any part of the state until we’re able to see what happens when schools open.”
The board voted to require all coaches to view the NFHS Course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” and to make a COVID waiver form available to schools.
