Speed networking meets business expo when Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts its fifth annual business event Oct. 15, 1–4 p.m. Attendees can gain business referrals and connect with businesses during the event. The in-person expo will be at the Water Oak Recreation Center, 106 Evergreen Lane, in Lady Lake, and safety/health protocols will be in place. To reserve a booth and for more information, call the Chamber at 352-753-6029.