Fifth Avenue Streatery is celebrating its one-year anniversary. This charming outdoor restaurant’s owners, Tim Habjan and Deborah McGann, invite you to come celebrate this week with good food and spirts.
All week customers will enjoy a free dessert. Come enjoy special entertainment provided by soulful singer and songwriter, Cat Ridgeway, on Sunday, July 26 from 4 pm to 7 pm.
Deborah says, “We saw this little diamond in the rough location and decided to bring a new dimension of “from scratch” fresh cooking that can be enjoyed in a cute outdoor environment. Living in Florida, we all love the outdoors and this charming location has a beautiful ambiance that is quaint casual dining experience during the day and a comforting dim lit environment by night. We love this community and hope to provide an experience to remember.”
Through the roller coaster of the past year, the restaurant has received enormous support from its customers. One woman brought in succulent plants for all the tables, another brought tiki torches, while another ordered takeout for her neighbors.
If you’ve eaten at Fifth Avenue Streatery, then it should come as no surprise why they have such a loyal fanbase. Deborah’s grandmother taught her the love of cooking and she’s infused that love into every dish she makes, making for lifelong, repeat customers.
When asked how his food was, customer, Glenn Young, said, “This Gyro is the best I’ve ever tasted. And I’ve had a lot of them at other restaurants.”
There’s something truly magical about this place that you must experience for yourself. What better time to visit than during their one-year anniversary celebration!
Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11:30 am – 8 pm, Friday & Saturday 11:30 am – 9pm
352-720-3328 • 846 E Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora • fifthavenuestreatery.com