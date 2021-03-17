As part of their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) studies, fifth-grade students at Umatilla Elementary School will launch 100 rockets on Friday, March 26, as part of a long tradition at the school, located at 401 Lake Street.
For 23 years, Umatilla Elementary fifth graders have built and launched rockets in the spring as part of their science studies. This year, the build included creating parts using a 3-D printer. The project, funded by the Lake County Education Foundation, will culminate with the launch of the students’ rockets.