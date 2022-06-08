Anyone who has watched the news lately or noticed the headlines on news websites or social media accounts has certainly noticed that there is no shortage of crime in communities throughout this country these days.
Our dedicated men and women go out every day and every night doing all they can to protect our community and hold accountable those who choose to victimize their fellow citizens. It can seem like an uphill battle, and it oftentimes is. That’s why we place such a great emphasis on partnering with you – our citizens – as our extra eyes and ears in the county.
Our deputies can’t possibly be everywhere at once and even with the quickest response times, the bad guys always have the head start. It is for this reason that we rely heavily upon our partnership with the community to help us solve crimes. And while we work hard to keep our deputies equipped with all the tools they need to do their jobs safely and effectively, we also want you to be equipped with what you need in order to help us be successful. That’s why I’d like to explain a little bit about one of the most effective and rewarding (literally) tools you have at your disposal to help us in these crimefighting endeavors.
Central Florida CRIMELINE has been a partner to law enforcement agencies throughout Central Florida for years and has enjoyed tremendous success at helping agencies get criminals off the streets and in jail where they belong. Callers can submit a tip to the hotline and remain completely anonymous when doing so. According to the CRIMELINE website, here’s how it works:
How can I give a tip?
If you have any information about a felony crime that has been committed…
Call CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online by visiting the CRIMELINE website at www.crimeline.org.
Your information will be taken in strictest confidence. Your identity will be protected and you will never have to give your name.
You will be given a confidential tip code number. Your confidential tip code number should be kept private and NOT shared with anyone.
If you have additional tip information, call CRIMELINE back, provide your confidential tip number, and update your tip 24 hours a day.
To check the status of your tip:
Call CRIMELINE back Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. with your confidential tip code number.
If you provide your tip via the web, updates are available 24 hours a day through the website.
How does CRIMELINE work?
Central Florida CRIMELINE follows the best practices as set forth by the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers and Crime Stoppers USA.
CRIMELINE is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, taking completely anonymous tips on any criminal activity.
Please remember – CRIMELINE is not for reporting crimes in progress. For those crimes, always call 911.
Be rewarded for your tip:
Tips that lead to the felony arrest of suspects and/or the recovery of stolen property and drugs may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000. All tips eligible for a reward are paid to tipsters using an anonymous process.
Please take advantage of this resource whenever you have an opportunity to help us keep you safe by solving crime. As always, I thank you for the support that you show our employees. We appreciate it and we don’t ever take it for granted.
Stay safe!
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.