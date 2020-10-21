An independent feature film, “No Ordinary Love,” will be screened at Ocala Drive-In in Ocala Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., in a limited release of the award-winning movie. The romantic thriller explores the danger two women face when they begin plotting to escape their manipulative husbands.
In recognition of the nationwide Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the production team will donate ticket sale proceeds to the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center in Ocala and StandUP Survivor near Orlando.
“One in three women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime from a partner,” said screenwriter and director Chyna Robinson.
No Ordinary Love recently completed an international film festival run, picking up awards in writing, acting and editing, and three audience choice prizes at the Indie Memphis Film Festival, the Worldwide Women’s Film Festival and at Ava Duvernay’s ARRAY charter member festival, BronzeLens.
Tickets are $6 per person and will be available for purchase at the Ocala Drive-In gate, 4850 S. Pine Ave. in Ocala.