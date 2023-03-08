First, it was his grandfather. Then, just over a year later, his mother. Ultimately, terminal diseases took their toll. Kevin Nandan’s grandfather died from kidney disease. His mother died from esophageal cancer.
“They were very difficult periods in my life,” said Nandan. “I helped to nurse my grandfather and then my brave mom,” who died in December 2019. “I knew then what I had to do.”
Nandan, 32, who lives in Clermont with his wife, Lisa, recalls the challenges of caring for his loved ones and how the experiences sparked his dream to become a registered nurse.
His grandfather, Patrick Raghu Nandan, died in September 2018, “and I knew then that I wanted to work in the health field caring for patients,” Nandan said. “I helped my parents care for him, and it was difficult at times, but rewarding, too.”
Nandan’s mother, Kaminie, was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer after suffering health issues the previous six months.
“Caring for my mom was one of the hardest things I have had to do,” said Nandan. “Being a source of comfort and helping her to cope was rewarding, because I knew that I was making a difference.”
Nandan said his mother knew he wanted to be a nurse, “and she encouraged me to find my path. She told me that she knew it wasn’t an easy choice of career because it would be stressful, but that she also knew I would do well, because I have always been such a focused, hard-working person.”
In August 2020, he enrolled in the registered nursing program at Lake-Sumter State College. Nandan, who also works at the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, is now a student of a dedicated education unit partnership between the two institutions.
“We’re excited to partner with Lake-Sumter State College to further enhance nursing education in South Lake County,” said Bonnie Onofre, M.S.N., chief nursing officer at Orlando Health South Lake. “It gives students a unique chance to see what it’s like in the real world of nursing, so that they know what to expect when they graduate and become a registered nurse.”
The unique partnership offers nursing students from the college regular one-on-one time with a specific clinical instructor nurse at the hospital. For Nandan, working at the hospital one day a week with his clinical instructor, Kyra Casas, the on-the-job experience is crucial to making his dream of becoming a nurse come true.
On a nursing shift at the hospital, he clocks in at 7 a.m. and works a typical day, which includes taking vitals, administering medicines and writing discharge papers. Currently, he is learning to draw blood, which is a challenge, but with the on-the-job practice and Casas’s help, he’s mastering it.
“When I first started, I would watch Kyra and learn, so everything I did with the patient had to be under her expert observation,” he said. “But now I can do certain things myself because I’ve had so much practice.”
He said it’s been very challenging at times, but that this way of learning is a wonderful way to improve. Admitting to being nervous at times, Nandan said his self-confidence has grown. He attributes much of that to working with Casas.
The college/hospital dedicated education unit was launched in November 2022, and Nandan will be one of the first students to graduate. He should be a registered nurse by this summer, ready to start his new job.
“I am looking forward to helping people cope through their tough times. I want to be a source of support, as well as being their caregiver,” he said. “I know that my mother will be so proud of me.”
