Dear Karen,
My spouse has begun to make mistakes while balancing the checkbook. He can no longer drive and gets confused doing many jobs he has always been responsible for. Although we both seem to realize these problems accompany memory loss, we both also feel quite frustrated getting needed tasks accomplished.
Dear Reader,
You are correct that mistakes and frustration are part of early-stage dementia. Once, while observing a Caregiver Support Group, I witnessed a member negatively stating that she had to assume all her husband’s responsibilities and chores.
She admitted that he had taken excellent of her and the family for many years. But, she complained, “He follows me around like a puppy, always wanting to do things for me. It is so much easier and faster if I just do it all myself.” Most caregivers at this particular meeting laughed in agreement.
This is a sorrowful situation for our loved ones and they are simply crying out to be useful and needed. They now often live with the disturbing sense that something is wrong and this causes them confusion and embarrassment. Their world has changed dramatically, and as mental abilities decline, they have little or no control over their lives. It all comes down to purpose.
As caregivers, instead of focusing on all the tasks they can no longer do, we must ask ourselves, “What can they do?” We should make finding a purpose for our loved ones a priority. Perhaps they could help with small household tasks, look at books with the grandchildren or groom the pets. They may not be able to balance a checkbook anymore, but they can probably lick the envelopes and help put on the stamps and address labels.
When you really take time to consider and determine a purpose, no matter how small, that matches your person’s abilities and personalities, make that job a big deal! Tell them often how important and helpful they are. This is the time when encouragement, affection and praise will make a world of difference. Although my mom was 99 years old and had declining dementia, it was obvious to me that her favorite part of the day was when she helped set the table.
Caregivers, your personal purpose must be to take care of yourself. As much as possible, simplify your tasks, allow yourself to laugh, inventory things you enjoy and find ways to include them in your schedule. Your well-being depends on it!
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”