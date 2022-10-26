Fall festivals are back, with a variety of fun activities for kids and adults. Here’s a sampling of a few of the events across the area.
The Long & Scott Farms corn maze and pumpkin patch in Mount Dora, which runs through Dec. 11, features a dinosaur theme throughout the main 6.5-acre maze. A less rigorous half-acre mini maze is perfect for kids. Night maze, include Family Friendly Halloween Night, Oct. 29, 6–10 p.m. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.
Sunsational Farms in Umatilla is celebrating the season with its 4th annual “tent or treat” Oct. 29, the farm’s version of a trunk or treat.
Amber Brooke Farms is offering a Not-So-Scary Halloween weekend Oct. 29–30, featuring a 1-acre pumpkin patch maze and more. Visit https://amberbrookefarms.com.
Oct. 29, the 8th annual Clermont Harvest Festival will feature children’s games and trick-or-treating, a costume contest, DJ music and stage performances, starting at 10 a.m. Visit https://clermontdowntown.com/events.
In addition, the 15th Annual Pumpkin Patch by the East Lake County Chamber of Commerce has pumpkins for sale, a pumpkin train and other fun fall activities. Visit 24214 Sorrento Avenue in Sorrento.