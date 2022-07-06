The infant formula shortage that was triggered by a formula recall of Abbott Nutrition products has continued across the U.S. Resources are available to help families find food for their children. Here are two.
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has a page dedicated to the crisis that offers information on how to find safe substitutes, if you are unable to find the brand you have been using, as well as safety and other information. Visit https://www.hhs.gov/formula/index.html.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a wealth of information on its website. Start here: https://www.fda.gov/food/people-risk-foodborne-illness/questions-answers-consumers-concerning-infant-formula#10.
In addition, the Florida Department of Health has a fact sheet available here: https://files.constantcontact.com/dd83b0a6101/cc373389-46fd-4978-8f5b-5a1abd703146.pdf.