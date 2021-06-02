June 7, Lake County is hosting a community meeting regarding the relocation of Fire Station 71 in Leesburg. The meeting will take place 6–7:30 p.m. at the New Life Church of God, located at 33741 S. Haines Creek Road, in Leesburg.
Lake County Commission Vice Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Kirby Smith, Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson and Public Works Director Fred Schnieder will be in attendance.
The community meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn about the structural condition of the current fire station and receive an overview of the proposed new location and building. There will be a question-and-answer period.
The relocation is designed to move the current fire station from a neighborhood to the main road to allow for better response. Additionally, the new building design focuses on expansion and hardening and can accommodate 24-hour personnel assignments, according to a news release from the county.
For more information, email FireRescueInfo@lakecountyfl.gov.