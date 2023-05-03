After rain – along with large hail – finally returned to the area following a weeks-long stretch of dry conditions, the Lake County government lifted its burn ban April 26. Neighboring Orange County lifted its ban April 25.
The Lake County burn ban was implemented April 7 “as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental fires and mitigate the impact of drought conditions in the area. However, with the significant rainfall from recent storms, officials have determined that the risk of fires has significantly decreased,” a county news release stated.
Lake County Fire Rescue implements bans when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index rises above a 500-rating threshold. April 26, the county’s rating dropped to 482, allowing LCFR to end the ban, according to the county. The rating previously had exceeded 500 for more than three weeks, leading to the April 7 burn ban.
According to National Weather Service data, the Leesburg area received 1.22 inches in January, .3 inches in February and .16 inches in March. Clermont’s data is somewhat wetter, with 1.07 inches in January, .97 inches in February and .36 inches in March.
Before last week’s rain and hail storms, April precipitation was 1.27 inches in the Clermont area and 1.51 inches in the Leesburg area.
Now that bans have been lifted, land managers throughout the area will be able to conduct prescribed burns. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Forest Service conduct prescribed burns that benefit wildlife, native plants and people, as it reduces uncontrolled wildfires by reducing brush and leaf litter that can build up and then fuel hotter, stronger fires. Prescribed burns also are necessary for numerous native plants that will not go to seed unless triggered by fire, such as pine cones that will not open without the heat of fire or wiregrass that will not flower and produce viable seeds without previously being burned.
“Prescribed fire is one of the most versatile and cost-effective tools land managers use,” according to the Florida Forest Service, which stated on its website that “uses include disease control in young pines, wildlife habitat improvement, range management, preservation of endangered plant and animal species and the maintenance of fire-dependent ecosystems.”
While the ground is no longer bone dry, fire is always a potential hazard, however. The county advises residents to follow all safety guidelines when burning debris or other materials outdoors. These include ensuring that fires are constantly monitored, contained in a fire pit or other fire-resistant container, and near a water source in case of an emergency.
For more information, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/fire/burn-bans.