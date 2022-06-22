HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. – The Howey-in-the-Hills Friends of the Library raised $21,008 during its inaugural Masquerade Ball to benefit the Marianne Beck Memorial Library of the Lake County Library System. The library has plans for further expansion of services and programs. The library’s five-year plan includes adding an upstairs floor to help with the incoming growth to Howey-in-the-Hills.
The inaugural Masquerade Ball was held at Mission Inn on June 11, and included cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a silent auction, giveaway prizes, and a night of dancing. Carey Baker was the host for the evening. The president of the Howey Friends of the Library, Lake County Commissioner Sean Parks, and U.S. Congressman Daniel Webster of Florida’s 11th District all spoke in support of the Marianne Beck Memorial Library.
Parks said, “Libraries are vital to our community because they promote a culture of literacy, a culture of dreams, a culture of imagination and creativity. It was great to see so many from all over our county come together to support the Marianne Beck Memorial Library.”
“When I heard about this event benefiting a library in my district, I knew I had to be there,” Webster said. “Study after study shows the importance and relevance of libraries in our communities and I wanted to give the Marianne Beck Memorial Library my full support.”
Also in attendance were Howey-in-the-Hills Mayor Martha MacFarlane, Howey Chief of Police Rick Thomas, Howey Town Administrator Sean O’Keefe, Clermont Chief of Police Chuck Broadway, and Florida State Representative Elect Taylor Yarkosky.
The sponsors for the Masquerade Ball, which made the fundraiser possible, were Gray Robinson, P.A.; Mission Inn Resort & Club; Duke Energy; Lake Technical College; Taylor Yarkosky; Beans & Bubbles; Diamond Quality Builders, LLC; Howey Market; Rohe Law and VIPcare.
The Howey Friends of the Library are planning their second annual Masquerade Ball for Saturday, April 22, 2023. Save the date.
The Marianne Beck Memorial Library is a member of the Lake County Library System. The library is at 112 W. Central Ave. in Howey-in-the-Hills. For more information about library programs, contact the library at 352-324-0254 or online at https://facebook.com/HoweyLibrary. To learn more about supporting the library and becoming a member of the Howey-in-the-Hills Friends of the Library, visit