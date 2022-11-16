Held at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg on Nov. 4, the patriotic wellness event was hosted by the Triangle News Leader and sponsored by United Health Care and many other local medical providers.
Thank you to all of the walkers that came out to support Wreaths Across America, Amvets of Mount Dora and Villages for Veterans/Ashley House. There were lots of gift cards, wonderful raffle items from the providers and a grand prize of $1,000 given away!
Mark your calendars for the second annual event, which will be held on Nov. 3, 2023.