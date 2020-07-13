The Lake County Supervisor of Elections office sent its first mailing of requested Vote-by-Mail ballots to domestic voters July 9 for the upcoming Primary Election.
The office had already mailed out more than 35,000 ballots by the end of last week, and according to Lake County Supervisor Alan Hays, the forms will be mailed daily through Aug. 10.
Voters must have their request in for a Vote-by-Mail ballot by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, to be included in these mailings. Voters may submit requests online at www.LakeVotes.com under the “Vote-by-Mail” tab. Requests can also be made by calling the Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734. By law, ballots cannot be forwarded.
Voters are encouraged to allow plenty of mailing time for their ballot to be received (not just postmarked) in the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 18. Postage is paid to return via mail.
Voted ballots may also be dropped off at any early voting location between Aug. 6 and Aug. 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Voted ballots may also be deposited in the secure drop box located outside the elections office at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd in Tavares until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The voter’s signature is required on the outside of the ballot return envelope. The signature on the returned ballot envelope will be compared to the signature on file with the Supervisor of Elections office. Voters can learn more about updating their signature by contacting our office at 352.343.9734. Voters are encouraged to provide email address and cell numbers for contact if a missing or mismatch signature occurs.
Voters who receive a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person should bring their marked or unmarked ballot to their polling location so it can be cancelled.