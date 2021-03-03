Rev. Dr. Tom Biery, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, retired Feb. 14 after 35 years of ministry, apparently the longest tenure of any pastor in Mount Dora’s history, according to a news release from the church.
During his time with the church, it grew substantially in membership and more than doubled its building campus. A premier preschool was established. Named Pastor Emeritus in January, also served as moderator of the regional Central Florida Presbytery, consisting of over 70 churches and 30,000 members.
Biery served several terms on the Mount Dora Community Trust, Mount Dora Leadership Council, president of the Ministerial Association several times and a member of the Mount Dora Health Facilities Authority, which paved the way for Waterman Village.
He supported help for those in need through Lake Cares food pantry, Ruth House for displaced women, The Open Door for the homeless, The Good News Jail and Prison ministry and others.
Biery was instrumental in establishing the “2¢ per meal” program, whereby individuals literally put in their 2 cents at each meal to alleviate hunger. Over the years, this resulted in millions being raised for Second Harvest Food Bank, St. Andrews Gleaning Society and other hunger relief efforts.
A retirement celebration “roast & toast” originally scheduled for Feb. 14 was postponed, due to the ongoing pandemic.