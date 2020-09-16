The Golden Triangle Moose Lodge #874 and WOTM Chapter #1389 celebrated first responders during a lunchtime program Sept. 6. Invitees included local EMTs and Florida National Guard, as well as Lake County Sheriff and Eustis police and fire departments. The Eustis Moose Lodge also introduced the Tommy Moose Program and donated stuffed moose toys to the first responders to be handed out to children in distress. At the event, Lori Chappell sang the National Anthem and Bugler Msg. (Ret.) Richard Puckett played Taps.
Latest e-Edition
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…