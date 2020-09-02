The Golden Triangle Moose Lodge #874 and WOTM Chapter #1389 are presenting a program Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. to celebrate 1st Responders & Frontline Workers Appreciation Day. Invitees include local EMTs and Florida National Guard, as well as Lake County Sheriff and Eustis police and fire departments. The Moose Lodge also will introduce the Tommy Moose Program. The event is open to Lodge members and their guests. Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance from others during the event. For more information, call 352-308-9221.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…