Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis will resume its first Saturday of the month birding program on Sep.5th at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in learning more about Lake County birds with a knowledgeable guide is welcome.
The one-hour program will start from the parking lot and include a walk to the lake. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars and mask and to observe physical distancing. Dress for the Florida outdoors in the summertime.
The group is limited to 10. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the center at 352-357-7536 or emailing tlnc.info@gmail.com with your name, phone number and number in your party.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 E. County Road 44 in Eustis and open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission to the 230-acre nature center complex is free, though donations are appreciated to help cover operating expenses. More information can be found at www.troutlakenaturecenter.com or the center’s Facebook page.