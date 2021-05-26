Ashley Ellixson, the first student set to complete the four-year teacher preparatory program at the Tavares High School Teaching Academy, was recognized by Lake County Schools with a signing day ceremony similar to those held for student athletes April 30 to mark the district’s continuing commitment to her throughout her college studies and beyond.
Ellixson will graduate May 27 as the first student to complete the full program.
The academy was launched in 2017–2018 in partnership with the University of Central Florida in response to a nationwide teacher shortage that continues to have school districts competing for the best teachers. One solution, Lake leaders decided, was to grow their own.
Through the academy, students complete an advanced, hands-on curriculum in preparation for a career in teaching. After high school, they may continue with their post-secondary education at UCF, complete internships in Lake schools and are guaranteed a job interview with the district, where they can start their career in education.
“This is an exciting moment for Ashley and for our program,” said Bonnie Watkins, a Career and Technical Education teacher who leads the academy at Tavares High School. “We developed the program from an idea and a dream. Now, we are seeing that dream being fulfilled through Ashley. We are going to support her every step of the way, and we look forward to the day when she returns to us to interview for a full-time position. We hope many more will follow in her footsteps.”