David Averill has been appointed to serve as the senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora. The appointment was made by Bishop Ken Carter and the appointive cabinet of the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Averill succeeds Rev. Gary Upleger, who served the church for 13 years in two appointments.
Pastor Upleger will remain in Mount Dora with his family, recovering from a lung transplant he received in October after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease.
Averill most recently served as senior pastor of St. John’s United Methodist in Winter Haven from 2015 to 2020. He holds several degrees, including a doctor of ministry from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, 2019, and a master of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary, 2012.
Averill’s first Sunday in the pulpit was Jan. 3.