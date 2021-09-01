March 13-16, 2022, the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit fishing tournament will return to the Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg. The Lake County site was selected to be the second stop of the season – after Brookeland, Texas, in January, for professional bass fishing’s five-fish limit circuit. The event will be hosted by Visit Lake County.
“We’re so excited to welcome back the Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit to Lake County and the Harris Chain of Lakes,” said Steven Clenney, interim director of Visit Lake, in a MLF news release. “There’s no doubt we have some of the best fishing in the nation, and events like these remind us how lucky we are to call this place home. We love showcasing Lake County to the anglers who seek us out as a top fishing destination as well as their families, fans and visitors who explore all that the area has to offer while they’re here.”
For details and updated tournament information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.