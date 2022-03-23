March 5, boater Blaine Partee of Oviedo caught five bass weighing 26 pounds, 12 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League on the Harris Chain of Lakes. The tournament, hosted by Visit Lake County, was the third event for the Bass Fishing League Gator Division. Partee earned $6,000, according to MLF.
“First thing in the morning I stopped at a shell bar not far from the boat ramp, and in the first 15 minutes I had four fish that weighed 21 pounds,” Partee said. “Then they just seemed to shut off on us and we moved around from here to there to other shell bars and I eventually caught another 5-pounder, and that basically sealed the deal for me.”
Partee said he caught 14 keepers in 8 to 13 feet of water during the course of the day.
In addition, Eric Panzironi, of Longwood, came in second with five bass weighing 26 pounds, 6 ounces, earning a $3,000 prize. James McLees, of Eustis, ranked eighth, earning $900. Complete results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
March 6, boaters Devin Vandalen of Umatilla and Joey Bloom of Winter Springs each caught five bass Sunday weighing 22 pounds, 7 ounces, to tie for first place. Vandalen and Bloom each earned $4,500.
“This is my first BFL win,” Bloom said. “I literally sat in the boat yesterday and cried. All of my family was there, and it was an amazing experience to have the people who support me there to see it. It is one of the coolest things that has ever happened in my life.”
Vandalen’s win was not the typical tournament day. He said his intention was to target bass on shell bars using a white Z-Man Evergreen ChatterBait Jack Hammer. He said he was a mile from his first spot when his lower unit malfunctioned.
“I made it to the bank and used the trolling motor to fish two miles of bank and ended up finding a shell bar and caught a small limit that went about 4 pounds,” Vandalen said.
Vandalen received a replacement boat from tournament officials and continued the competition.
“When I got the boat, I went to my other spot and I ended up culling all my fish out,” he said. “I caught my biggest fish at about 2 o’clock, and that was pretty much my day.”
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 6–8 Bass Fishing League Regional Championship on Lake Murray in Prosperity, South Carolina. Boaters will compete for a top award of $60,000.
Complete tournament results can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.