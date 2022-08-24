Rising costs have brought on rising concerns. The ripple effects of the years-long COVID-19 pandemic continue to surface in economies worldwide, from grocery shelves to gas pumps.
In an ongoing effort to help people – from producers to consumers – weather the storm, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences offers research-based information to help everyone through these costly times.
“Yes, you can make and prepare healthy, easy foods and meals without spending a lot of money,” said Dr. Sharon Austin, adult programs specialist for FNP. “You do not have to be a TV celebrity chef or expert food shopper to save money making healthy food.”
One option for recipe-hunters can be found on the FNP website:
familynutritionprogram.org/recipes.
Austin shares a few key tips for grocery shoppers who may be feeling the pinch:
1. Follow the “Plan It, Shop It, Make It” outline. Plan a week of meals and prepare a grocery list. Look into sales and seasonal produce – from sources like printed or online grocery store flyers – as you make your plans. Save money by making fewer trips to the store. Check your cabinets, refrigerator and freezer for food you already have. The free “Shop Simple with MyPlate” app (myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen) is great for planning your meals and finding budget-friendly recipes.
Shop smart by sticking to that grocery list. Be sure not to shop while hungry or in a hurry. This may help you buy less food and make healthier food choices. Consider farmer’s markets, farm stands and discount retail stores for lower-cost foods, many of which will accept SNAP and WIC benefits. (The “Shop Simple with MyPlate” app has a feature to find farmers markets and local retailers that accept SNAP benefits.)
Making meals at home saves money. Stretch your ingredients and reduce waste by eating leftovers or reusing them in different dishes. Vegetables can add variety to soups, salads and stews. Add fruit to cereal, smoothies and salads. Use a cooked protein, like chicken, in several ways, from casseroles to salads. Include lower-cost vegetable protein items like beans, peas and lentils in your meals.
2. Compare prices on the shelf tags. “Retail price” shows the price you pay for the food item, and “unit price” tells you how much a food costs per pound, ounce or quart. The unit price is most useful for comparing the cost of similar items.
3. Shelf-stable foods are always great to have available, especially since it’s now hurricane season. Consider canned fruits, vegetables, tomato products, beans, fish and milk. Complete your meals with grains such as cereals, pasta and rice, and remember that flavoring your dishes with dried herbs can help you avoid adding extra salt. Other pantry fillers include baking products, dried fruits and nuts, powdered milk, vinegar and healthy oils like canola or olive.
4. All types of produce count for your fruit and vegetable intake, which, per MyPlate, should together make up half your plate. Be sure to check the label for added salt and sugars in frozen and canned options.
5. Generic products are more budget friendly. Name-brand products are more widely known, eye-catching and often associated with trademarked products, but they also tend to cost more than generic options. The difference in quality of these food products depends upon the product you are buying.
UF/IFAS Extension has tools to help you save, too. Did you know that UF/IFAS Extension has money management class and tools to help you budget?
Obtain a free money management calendar to help you track your expenses or sign up to take a money management class by reaching out to your local University of Florida/IFAS Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent. The Lake County UF/IFAS Extension location is at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares. Call 352-343-4101, email lake@ifas.ufl.edu or visit https://lake.ifas.ufl.edu.
This article is part of the UF/IFAS “Find Your Fugal” blog series. Read more at https://blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news/tag/find-your-frugal.