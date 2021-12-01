Are you and your vehicle ready for the holiday season? In 2020, there were 3,069 tire-related crashes in Florida, resulting in 184 serious bodily injuries and 61 fatalities. During November and December 2020, there also were 1,052 crashes involving alcohol, drugs or a combination of both in Florida, and 5,442 DUI citations were issued across the state.
Now that it’s officially the holiday season, it’s a good time to remember roadway safety – including properly maintaining vehicles and driving unimpaired, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Millions of Floridians and visitors are expected to travel on Florida’s roadways in November and December, and it’s no coincidence that FLHSMV launched its Safe Holiday Travel campaign last month to ensure all road users Arrive Alive at their destination. FLHSMV will be educating Floridians and visitors throughout November and December on all aspects of safe driving, according to a news release.
“Safety is always in season, and what better gift to give your loved ones this holiday season than your safe arrival,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Florida continues to be a top holiday destination for visitors and residents, making our roads some of the busiest during the upcoming months. As traffic volume increases, FLHSMV urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans and practice safe driving behaviors to ensure the safety of all.”
“The Florida Highway Patrol encourages motorists to remain vigilant on Florida’s roadways in the upcoming weeks,” said Lt. Colonel Troy L. Thompson, FHP acting director. “As you travel Florida’s roadways this holiday season, remember, safety is always in season. We can all do our part to ensure all travelers Arrive Alive by buckling up, slowing down, and never driving impaired.”
