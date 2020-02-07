On Thursday and Friday, February 7th and 8th, 2020, Mount Dora will host hundreds of folk musicians at the upcoming Florida Acoustic Winter Gathering, at the First Baptist Church of Mount Dora, 1000 E 1st Ave, Mount Dora.
Over 300 people will attend the 100+ instructional workshops in mountain and hammered dulcimers, plus “kindred” instruments such as autoharp, ukulele, fiddle and even musical saw and more, being taught by 31 instructors from all across the USA.
Registration is required for the Gathering’s workshops and includes both Friday & Saturday night concerts in the First Baptist Church›s Worship Center.
The public is invited to attend both evening concerts from 7-10 p.m. on February 7th and 8th featuring traditional l music, a variety of instruments, and performances by festival instructors each night. Adult tickets are $10.00; $5.00 for students and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Contact Matt Straub, 904 8067-1871 for tickets and information.
The public may also visit the Vendor Hall located in the Church›s Family Ministry Center Gym on Friday and Saturday to learn more about dulcimers and other traditional folk instruments. Festival instructors and vendors will have a variety of instruments, music books, CD recordings, and music accessories available for sale during the two-day event.
A separate concert will take place on Sunday, February 9th from 3-5 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Mount Dora, 650 N. Donnelly St., Downtown Mount Dora. The public is invited to celebrate traditional music with musicians Rick Thum and Stephen Seifert. “Seifert and Thum’s” high-energy performance will feature both the mountain and hammered dulcimers, as well as other instruments. Contact Matt Straub at 904 806-1871 for information or purchase the $15 ticket at the door which will open at 2:30 p.m.
The Mountain Dulcimer, also known as the «Appalachian» Dulcimer, is considered to be the first musical instrument made in America and dates back to the late 18th Century. This fretted string instrument celebrated a rebirth in the mid-1960’s.
The Hammered Dulcimer, played with small mallets instead of fingers as with the Mountain Dulcimer, is a predecessor of the Piano going back in history prior to the Harpsichord and Piano Forte. Every country has a version of the Hammered Dulcimer though each is known by a different name.
Historic mountain and hammered dulcimer instruments are hand-made by a small number of American builders who follow traditional methods that date back to the late 18th century. Each instrument has a unique voice skillfully crafted from various woods to produce the soothing sounds enjoyed by players and listeners.