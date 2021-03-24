The Florida Aviation Network paid a visit to the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 at the Leesburg International Airport in Leesburg on Jan. 30 to shoot a television show about their aviation youth program, Squadron 534.
The Florida Aviation Network is a satellite broadcast system that promotes aviation and aviation safety through the efforts of the National Aviation Safety Foundation. Their television programming is open and free to the public and can be viewed on YouTube.
Joel Hargis, host of the show and TV anchor, interviewed John Weber, Squadron 534 aviation youth director; Steve Tilford, chapter president; and several Squadron 534 members and their chapter mentors.
Five different aircraft repair and building projects were shown, and the young people described what they did to help get these airplanes to flying status. Their project leaders and mentors also discussed how the youth members participated and gave insights as to what remains to be done.
Two of the Squadron 534 members, William McCarthy and Mateo Colmenero, have gone on to become $10,000 Ray Aviation Scholarship recipients. They describe what that meant to them and their aspirations for the future.
The video was filmed at the EAA Chapter hangar, so viewers get to see in the background the planes they are working on and understand the cooperation needed between the young people and their chapter mentors to complete their tasks.
To view this video, go to YouTube and enter “Florida Aviation Network” in its search engine. When that comes up, look for the program “Teaching Youth Aviation-Squadron 534” and click on it. The URL is https://youtu.be/7TsJg-YEPBs.
It is the hope of both EAA Chapter 534 and Florida Aviation Network that this will inspire other chapters and organizations to become active in teaching more kids about general aviation.