byway board

From left, board members Tom Rose, Cathy Connolly, Kristee Booth, Jim Thorsen, Nikki Thorsen, Tony Ehrlich and Joan Bernat (kneeling).

In its first in person meeting since March, the Florida Black Bear National Scenic Byway board of directors met Nov. 5 at the Pioneer Settlement in Barberville.

Discussions included animal crossings, increasing membership and extension into Umatilla, the southern leg of the byway now terminates at Pittman. The 128-mile byway is one of only five corridors in Florida to hold the National Scenic Byway designation. Learn more about the byway, volunteering and membership at http://floridablackbearscenicbyway.org or its Facebook page.