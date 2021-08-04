Looking to plant a few hundred trees? The Florida Forest Service has bare root Pond Cypress, Longleaf, Slash, Loblolly and Sand Pine seedlings for the December 2021 through February 2022 planting season. The smallest order is 250 seedlings. They sell out quickly, so FFS recommends those interested reserve their trees as soon as possible.
Seedlings purchased now are held in the nursery beds until you request delivery. In the winter, seedling survival rates are normally highest with December plantings, because of better soil moisture. Containerized seedlings are available for planting during the summer rainy season or in the winter.
Contact your County Forester to receive a copy of the seedling brochure and advice on planting and managing your forested land: In Sumter County, Arthur Clothier, 352-793-2431. In Lake County, Chris Otremba, 352-360-6676.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.