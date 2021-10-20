The UF/IFAS Sumter County Extension is hosting a one-day landscaping program that will focus on the concept of Florida-Friendly Landscaping.
The first ever Tri-County Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) Summit will showcase the FFL program and its benefits, examples of yards in homeowner associations and The Villages that have been transformed to be Florida-Friendly, tips to maintain the landscape and an expert panel to answer your questions.
FFL involves nine principles, including putting the right plant in the right place, watering efficiently, fertilizing appropriately and managing yard pests responsibly.
The summit will be Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, in Wildwood.
Cost is $20 and includes a boxed lunch. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the in-person event.
Register by Oct. 25 at https://tinyurl.com/3fk9rh7v.