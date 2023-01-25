A variety of the iconic Florida Highwaymen paintings will be on display at the Lake County Museum of Art during Black History Month, Feb. 3–March 4. To kick off the exhibit, an opening reception will be held Feb. 3, 5–7 p.m.
The museum, located in Tavares, will exhibit pieces on loan from several collectors.
Works from Sylvester Wells, Sam Newton, Harold Newton, Al “Blood” Black, Willie Daniels, Ray McLendon, Don D. Brown and the only female artist of the group, Mary Ann Carroll, will be displayed.
According to a news release from the art museum, “Florida Highwaymen” is the collective name given to a group of African American painters from Fort Pierce, who began painting Florida landscapes in the late 1950s and sold their works along the state’s highways. Local landscape artist A. E. “Beanie” Backus helped young artists develop their own individual techniques using vivid and bright colors to display the varied and beautiful Florida landscapes of wild palm trees, colorful and dramatic sunsets, and stunning ocean scenes.
The Highwaymen were excluded from traditional art shows and gallery exhibits, so they packed their paintings in the trunk of their cars and traveled up and down Florida’s main highways, mainly A1A and US-1, selling their paintings to hotels, offices, businesses and individuals who appreciated the artwork.
In addition to this collection, the colorful and expressive works of Minneola Charter School’s fifth grade art class will be displayed.
“Art teacher Jenny Waalewyn was so intrigued by both the art and the history of the Florida Highwaymen, she applied for and received a grant to teach her students not only the history of these brilliant artists, but their technique as well,” the news release said.
“We studied their beautiful paintings and together we created a few of our own Florida landscapes in the style of the Highwaymen, including big skies, bold colors, waving palms, glistening water and some royal Poinciana trees. The students learned to use different brushes to create different effects with acrylic paints on canvas,” said Waalewyn. “The results are amazing.”
The gallery is open Thursday through Saturday, noon–4 p.m.
LCMA is located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares. Call the art museum at 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.