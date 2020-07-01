The state representative for Florida House District 32 is responsible for introducing and voting on bills that represent the interests of the people in the district. A virtual Democratic Candidate Forum for Florida House District 32 will give attendees opportunity to “virtually” meet three Democratic candidates and learn more about where they stand on the issues important to residents. The virtual forum will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. Registration is required: www.mobilize.us/lakecountydec/event/283320/. This event in sponsored by: 4 Corners Clermont Democratic Club, South Lake Democratic Club and Lake County Democratic Hispanic Caucus.
Latest e-Edition
Calendar of Events
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…