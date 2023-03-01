The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present its Shamrocks & Sunshine Concert on March 9 at Living Drama Theatre in Eustis and March 10 at Minneola City Hall in Minneola.
The program will include compositions by John Williams, four movements of Leroy Anderson’s “Irish Suite,” and beloved tunes such as “Danny Boy,” “Shenandoah” and “Lord of the Dance.”
In addition, Leroy Anderson’s fast-paced “Fiddle-Faddle” will be followed with concert master and violin virtuoso Konstantin Dimitrov, who will perform “Intro & Rondo Capriccioso” by the French master Camille Saint-Saens. Tenor Marco Romano will sing the famous “O Sole Mio.” From there it is on to “Cinema Paradiso” by Ennio Morricone.
Dimitrov returns with hometown fiddling in “Orange Blossom Special.” Principal guest conductor Carl Topilow of the Cleveland Pops will step up the romantic nostalgia with his green clarinet performing a “Glenn Miller Medley.” The evening will end with “America the Beautiful.”
Tickets are $42 in advance and $45 at the door. Visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.