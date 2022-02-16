The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra will present “Romance & Roses,” with an appearance of Soloists of the Orchestra, a smaller group of musicians who will play a special romantic repertoire of virtuoso classical and popular music of love, Feb. 17 in Leesburg and Feb. 18 in Clermont.
Each performance will begin with “Marriage of Figaro” by Amadeus Mozart, which will be an introduction to the “Seasons of the Soul” composed by group member Sergei Kossenko, a concert pianist. Other romantic compositions include Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Old Vienna Dances” by violin virtuoso Fritz Kreisler, “Unchained Melody” and “Finale” from “Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint-Saens.
The Thursday performance will be at the at Lake Square Mall, located at 10401 US Highway 441 in Leesburg. The Friday concert will be at the Family Christian Center, located at 2500 South US Highway 27 in Clermont. Both programs will begin at 7:30 p.m. Come early for your choice of seating.
Call 352-343-0733 or visit