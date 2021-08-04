Florida drivers can order a voucher for a new Florida Native Plant Society license plate, which celebrates the state’s native plant species.
Vouchers for the license plate can be bought at any county tax collector’s office in Florida, or through the Florida Native Plant Society or a separate online sales portal. Cost of the voucher is $33. Once 3,000 vouchers are sold, the plate will be printed and buyers will receive a new license plate for their voucher.
Sales of the new Florida Native license plate, which is one of 33 new plates introduced this year, will help the FNPS achieve its mission of research, preservation and restoration of Florida native plants.
“The work of the FNPS is so broad and extensive that you will see us along a roadside removing rare Florida native plants before a road is paved, or out restoring native habitat,” said society president Bonnie Basham. “Florida native plants are critical for pollinators, wildlife and people, and the purchase of our tag will help us save the real Florida for future generations.”
The plate was painted by Florida artist Peter Agardy and features a wooded scene of native plant species. The plant in the center is the species that serves as the symbol for FNPS, the Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens), a shrubby palm species that grows throughout the state and is used by more than 100 bird species, 27 mammals, 25 amphibians, 61 reptiles and countless insects as food and vegetative cover. The berries are important bear food, and the fan-shaped leaves have been widely used for thatch roofing, baskets and mats by Native American tribes in Florida.
The Florida Native Plant Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization with over 5,000 members in 33 chapters across the state. Local chapters include Lake Beautyberry, based in Eustis; Passionflower in Clermont and FNPS The Villages.
To learn more, visit www.fnps.org.