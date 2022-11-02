At the Oct. 24 Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting, commissioners proclaimed October 2022 as Florida Native Plant Month to recognize the beauty and ecosystem value of native plants, as well as the volunteer work done by the Florida Native Plant Society.
Commissioner Sean Parks presented the proclamation to representatives of the two Lake County FNPS chapters: Lake Beautyberry, which serves the northern part of the county, and Passionflower, which serves the southern part.
Commissioner Parks read the proclamation and Neta Villalobos-Bell, president of Lake Beautyberry, thanked the commissioners on behalf of FNPS and Lake County residents who care about a healthy and balanced environment.
Additionally, she thanked the Lake County staff who battle invasive plants and restore habitat on county parklands.
Learn more about FNPS activities at https://lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org and https://passionflower.fnpschapters.org.