National Preparedness Month and Florida Preparedness Month are observed every September to help people be aware of and prepare for natural and man-made hazards. Are you ready?
Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation to declare September as Florida Preparedness Month in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Ready” Campaign.
“We’re entering the peak of hurricane season and now is the time for residents and visitors to prepare,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie. “Disasters can happen at any time. All Floridians should have a disaster plan in place and know if they live in an evacuation zone or low-lying, flood prone area.”
FDEM encourages disaster preparedness that includes:
Keeping a stocked disaster supply kit with enough supplies to last every individual and pet at least seven days.
Developing individualized disaster preparedness plans for families, businesses and individuals with special needs.
Learning if resident homes or businesses are located in evacuation zones or flood-prone areas to create evacuation plans and better understand orders from local officials.
Reviewing insurance policies and ensuring cover is up-to-date.
Additional preparation resources are at FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare. More information on National Preparedness Month is available at www.ready.gov/september.