The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced awards totaling $440,913 for six Florida-based recipients for the Farm to School Grant program, including The BloominThyme Collaborative Inc., of Leesburg. The grant program supports a wide range of activities that increase the amount of local foods served in child nutrition programs and teach children about food and agriculture.
The BloominThyme Collaborative will collaborate with the University of Florida Extension Office and Lake County Public School District to develop a broad plan for procuring locally sourced produce and serving it in school cafeterias.
This project will focus on K-8 schools with a high rate of students receiving free or reduced lunch and breakfast and provide opportunities for hands-on learning with the installation of school gardens. Harvest tastings and nutritional education will be provided, and families will be encouraged to consume fresh produce at home by receiving easy-to-prepare recipes. The project will receive $26,325 in grant funding.
Grant awardees also include the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and its direct support organization, Florida Agriculture in the Classroom.
“This USDA Farm to School Grant funding will help us provide access to fresh, nutritious foods for Florida’s children, promote science and agriculture education programs, and create economic opportunities for local farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “Thank you to the USDA for supporting these vital projects, which fuel local economies and boost our fight against food insecurity across the state.”