Orlando, FL – The Florida Small Business Development Center at University of Central Florida (FSBDC at UCF) recenlty announced that it has named Jose Molfino as area manager of the FSBDC at UCF’s office in Lake County. He will oversee the FSBDC’s client service activities across the county and be responsible for providing consulting services, seminars, workshops and access to market research data aimed at assisting FSBDC at UCF clients who want to start new businesses and then grow them into successful small- and medium-sized enterprises.
In partnership with the Lake County Economic Growth Department, the FSBDC’s sub-center in Lake County helps local businesses grow and succeed, and contributes significantly to business start-ups and expansions in the area. It is housed in The Suites at Hunt Industrial Park at 15430 County Road 565A, Suite F, in Groveland.
Jose Molfino joins the Florida SBDC at UCF after 20 years as a financial executive with experience in the U.S., Latin America and the Middle East working for small, medium and Fortune 500 companies, most recently as an executive at Eli Lilly and Company and as owner of Pacific Windtree LLC, a real estate investment firm. Since 2016, he has also been a volunteer advisor for the FSBDC’s award-winning Advisory Board Council program, where he has helped businesses solve problems and create opportunities.
To reach the FSBDC at UCF’s Lake County office, call 352-404-7624. For more information about the SBDC at UCF, contact Hal Thayer at hthayer@ucf.edu or call 407-420-4850.